Chemical Weapons Explosion In Syria: Another False Flag Attack By The Usual Perps (Video)

Motive, motive, motive…or in this case, a lack of it. Fact is that Assad, well on the way to winning the civil war, had zero motives to use chemical weapons. And as we see now, the attack is being used not just to justify increased military action in Syria, but to vilify Russia as well. Neocon warmonger John McCain has even gone as far as accusing Russia of targeting hospitals in Aleppo, which is a war crime.
In the following video, Right Wing News looks at the real benefactors of the resulting increased military actions in Syria and the rhetoric against Russia. Trump had made it clear that he intended to improve our relationship with the Russians; a wise move considering their status as a world superpower. But this is of course contrary to the agenda of the Deep State; is it possible that this chemical attack is a false flag that is ultimately not about Syria, but Russia?
NATO’s Operation Gladio Flexes Its Muscles In The Northern Levant
The agents of Deep State are active everywhere; not just in the United States of America. The ongoing black ops and PSYOPs, conducted by Deep State’s numerous intelligence agencies and secret services around the globe, interpenetrate those of every nation within the Zio-Anglo-American Axis and beyond. The World Shadow Government (WSG) operates at the very peak of the Global Control Matrix. However, the WSG is where only the administrative decisions are made about world governance by the hidden leaders of the Fourth Reich. The USA, together with NATO, comprise the military arm of the New World Order moving toward a One World Government.
For quite obvious reasons, there is no doubt that the chemical weapons explosion in Khan Shaykhun, Syria on April 4th was a plot by the Western powers to quickly change the emerging peace narrative. A false flag atrocity has always been the preferred way for the NWO globalists to implement such a game-changing event. TPTB are also looking to create a pretext for war with Russia as the following exposé explains.
What’s really behind all the fake anti-Russia hysteria?
Much has been going in the right direction recently for President Bashar al-Assad toward establishing a durable peace. And the quickest way to short-circuit that peace process was to, once again, falsely smear Assad with a heinous chemical attack on his own people. This is exactly what they did on Monday via yet another false flag black op.
This predictable chemical attack was conducted to achieve several goals by the Zio-Anglo-American Axis (ZAAA). The ZAAA leadership is absolutely determined not to give up their doomed Greater Israel project. Syria remains the central piece of that Mideast puzzle, and it must be conquered if Greater Israel is to be established throughout the Northern Levant. However, Putin’s Russia will not permit such a misguided venture to proceed unimpeded.
Syria and Russia had no motive
It ought to be abundantly clear by now that neither Syria nor Russia would ever use chemical weapons in any theater of war. As a matter of historical fact, Russia brokered the deal whereby the Assad government gave up their chemical weapons and transported them out of the country to be destroyed on board a specially equipped U.S. ship in the Mediterranean. Hence, Syria possessed no such weapons to use for that chemical explosion.
Furthermore, Russia is that last nation that would jeopardize the peace talks; Putin has every reason to conclude all military activity in the Middle East with immediacy. Given the recent terror attack in Saint Petersburg, he knows that the West intends to preoccupy him with defending the Motherland, and especially the extensive borders of Russia. The now regular NATO troop movements to some of the former Warsaw Pact nations is further proof of this provocation by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). On the other hand, the NWO globalist cabal, which effectively directs NATO and oversees ZAAA, had much to gain from this false flag chemical attack.
“There is speculation that the attack was retribution for Russia’s air raids on Islamist militants in Syria.”
For the unaware, there is practically nothing that sabotages the Syrian (and Iraqi) peace process which does not have NATO’s signature written all over it.
Neither Syria’s Assad nor Putin’s Russia has any reason whatsoever to commit atrocities anywhere in the highly volatile region. Any blatant war crime would only serve the interests of the BIG OIL companies which are really behind the ongoing genocide and forced migrations throughout the Levant. The whole world knows this, which is why many have read the UK and US mainstream media (MSM) chemical attack headlines with utter disbelief.
Herein lies the truth of the matter.
First, that the MSM always sings in perfect unison the very same cacophonous song about Assad poisoning his own people earlier in this war. No such thing has ever happened; just like it did not happen in Shaykhun on April 4th. But what is very suspicious is that the London press routinely lodges these patently false accusations without a shred of truth. More significantly, there has never been sufficient time to even conduct a preliminary investigation that could be trusted and yet the MSM aggressively promotes their unsubstantiated story within minutes of the attacks. This recurring dynamic has seen the worldwide MSM become a global echo-chamber for a totally made-up story designed to portray Assad as a tyrant and a butcher, which he clearly is not. As follows:
This NATO-driven media process (aka as spewing naked war propaganda) of reflexively blaming all war crimes and acts of genocide on Syria and/or Russia has gotten to be so obvious that it’s now ridiculed by the fact-checking countries around the globe. Many leaders throughout the world community of nations reflexively dismiss the fictitious stories planted in the various MSM organs of propaganda about the legitimately elected Syrian government.
There are even those authorities in the U.S. and U.K. who are now prone to refute the groundless allegations advanced without any proof against Assad’s adminstration.
White Helmets
Whenever the so-called White Helmets show up at the scene of a war crime in Syria, it’s almost always a staged rescue mission. This fake organization has been proven to be nothing but a creation — and a major tool — of the true aggressors in the Northern Levant. There have been several accounts published on the Internet that indicate that the White Helmets are nothing more than a joint MOSSAD-CIA intelligence operation. Given what they do and how quickly they show up at the latest massacre or bombing in Syria, there is simply no other explanation except that they are paid just like ISIS and Al-Nusra by the Saudis via the C.I.A.
The CIA, MI6, MOSSAD, DGSE and GID are the most likely intelligence agencies which set up and support the White Helmets. There is now so much substantiated evidence in the public domain proving this ongoing black operation that it’s a wonder they are still trotted out for public consumption. Even the way they attempt to provide instant legitimacy to the methodically fabricated evidence of war crimes (against Syria, of course) has become rather obvious and, therefore, the object of worldwide disdain.
The Syrian Observatory For Human Rights
Then there is the equally ridiculous Syrian Observatory For Human Rights which was founded and staffed by one man Rami Abdurrahman (originally Ossama Suleiman). Suleiman is also the sole ‘interpreter’ of what is supposedly observed on the many Syrian battlefields. Suleiman himself, however, works out of the comfort of his home office … … … in Coventry, England. How his network of observers in Syria miraculously produces better real-time intel on the big bombings and/or war crimes than both the Russian and U.S. militaries put together, as well as the various intelligence agencies whose spooks dot the countryside, remains a HUGE mystery.
Propaganda spin cycle: ‘Syrian Observatory for Human Rights’ is funded by US and UK governments
One thing can be said with certainty about the patently false findings of Suleiman: the Syrian government forces and Russian military are virtually always at fault; while the so-called Syrian rebels and the ISIS terrorists are innocent of the various atrocities, both real and fabricated. Hence, it appears that Suleiman has been contracted to oversee an MI6 intelligence operation deep inside Syria. In this capacity, he must also closely coordinate with both the C.I.A. and MOSSAD, as well as the U.S. military. After all, it is these entities which have underwritten the entire manufactured civil war along with Saudi Arabia’s GID.
False flag timed with Steve Bannon’s removal from NSC
Another noteworthy development, which ran right alongside the false flag attack in Syria, was the unexpected removal of Senior Counselor to the President Steve Bannon from the National Security Council. It was both him and the previous National Security Advisor Michael Flynn who were the point men for changing the course of American military interventions. Now that both are removed from the powerful NSC, the board is stacked with CFR types and other MIC representatives. This does not bode well for Trump’s response to the Syrian conflict, especially when he makes public statements that his view of Assad and Syria has been altered after the “unacceptable” chemical attacks.
In light of the timing of Bannon’s removal, there may be no one in the White House bubble to ensure that Trump receives accurate intel on Syria. Trump knows that he cannot trust the U.S. Intelligence Community to provide high integrity intel on Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan or any other American theater of war in the world. The CIA’s primary role is to coordinate the various war plans being executed daily across the planet. Both Flynn and White House Chief Strategist Bannon were the best insurance policies to prevent the bad foreign policy from forever being developed and sold by the thoroughly treasonous Council on Foreign Relations.
Terror Attacks and Nationwide Protest in Russia
The recent terrorist attack in Saint Petersburg was very well planned and purposefully timed with President Vladimir Putin’s visit to his hometown. Not only were as many as 14 people killed, but scores were seriously injured by the briefcase bomb(s). There was also a second unexploded shrapnel-filled device found and deactivated that was aimed at another metro station in St. Petersburg. However, it is the fact that Putin was scheduled to be there that very same day that is extremely telling. The bombing of innocents at the St. Pete Metro sent the message to Putin that no one is safe in Russia, not even him. It also conveys the intentions of the NWO cabal to keep him and President Trump apart for as long as they have to in order to start the hot phase of World War III.
The Metro terror operation conducted by Western intelligence services was preceded by a carefully orchestrated nationwide protest against Putin just one week earlier. That protest seemingly appeared out of nowhere and was spearheaded by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Putin’s political nemesis and transparent stooge for the C.I.A. Nevertheless, the very fact that the protests happened in so many cities and with such organization reflects the determination of the NWO cabal to take down Putin the very same way they will try to overthrow Trump. It’s important to note that Soros-funded protest movements are responsible for the sporadic mayhem in both the USA and Russia. Likewise, the incessant false flags staged at home and abroad in regard to both nations will be used to ultimately effectuate either a soft coup or violent coup d’état.
April is often the month of war and conflict
All of these major moves and maneuvers on the global geopolitical chessboard speak to one eventuality—the prospect of more war in Syria. The worst case scenario is the increasing military intervention and illegal involvement of the U.S. Armed Services in Syria. This development would inevitably lead to a direct confrontation with Russia as it would make the USA an aggressor acting in violation of international law. Since US soldiers would be showing up in Syria uninvited, as well as outside of the rubric of the United Nations’ Security Council resolution process, such unlawful military interference would have to be responded to in a decisive way.
Unfortunately for the indigenous peoples of the Northern Levant, this is the season for warmongering. (They happen to live on highly coveted land that the oil companies want for petroleum exploration, oil field development, oil refineries, and/or oil and gas pipeline transits.) From the first day of Spring during March to the first day of May is the preferred window of time for the ZAAA armies to initiate hostilities, especially by proxies. They are like clockwork when it comes to scheduling their armed conflicts particularly during April. This time period has always served as a window of opportunity for the NWO globalists to greatly advance their plans toward a One World Government. (See partial list below.)
Also known as the ‘Season Of Sacrifice’, the latter part of March and all of April have frequently seen a historical pattern of false flag operations, outright warmongering and other unprovoked acts of military aggression. The preceding list of world-altering events represents only a few of the major happenings which have taken place in the immediate past, and since the American Civil War was started on April 12th in 1861.
The following video is an excellent place to start for anyone who is uninitiated in this realm of cabal war-making for profit and to create Ordo Ab Chao (i.e. order out of chaos). [Spate of False Flags Attacks: ‘Season Of Sacrifice’ Has Begun] This presentation contains key data points which lead the viewer to the very distinct possibilities that this April will be a perilous time in Syria and around the world. Just as Russia is now the target of terrorism and protests, so, too, will Syria and Iraq continue to be in the crosshairs of what many now refer to as the North Atlantic Terrorist Organization. Truly, NATO’s notorious Operation Gladio never really stopped since the end of WW2, as the whole world is witnessing during this critical year of 2017.
Deep State
The real $64,000 question here is whether Donald Trump will somehow be coerced or cajoled to renege on his campaign promises to reconcile with Putin. Because the conquest of the Russian Motherland is Deep State's highest priority, it will require extraordinary strength of conviction and resolve to make peace with Russia. With the agents of Deep State working overtime to sabotage every peace overture and to promote any war-making initiative, President Trump clearly has the most difficult job on Earth. Given how highly consequential his decisions and especially his military actions will be concerning Syria, he is well advised to only proceed with conclusive and accurate intelligence.
The exceedingly serious problem here is that the U.S. intelligence agencies (all owned and operated by Deep State) will refuse to furnish him with accurate intel. And, that whatever Syrian intel they do provide him with will undoubtedly push the narrative that best promotes for the perpetual war economy. At the end of the day — EVERYDAY — this is all the agents of Deep State ever accomplish—war and rumors of war. Only this time the globalist cabal desperately needs a full-scale World War III to implement the final stages of their New World Order agenda.
Just as the horrors of World War I were used as a pretext to form the League of Nations in June 1919, and World War II was utilized to establish the United Nations in October of 1945, the NWO globalists envision a One World Government at the end of their planned World War III. The ruling elites know that such a global entity could not be foisted on the planetary civilization except by sheer necessity. TPTB hope that a final devastating worldwide conflict will provide such a justification for inaugurating a global totalitarian regime based on the fraudulent Marxist model of socialism en route to communism.
Conclusion
As always, TMR is compelled to ask the simple question: “Cui bono?” Really, who gains from such a horrific chemical attack on innocent men, women and children in Syria at this particular point in time? Certainly the Syria government doesn’t; nor does Russia in any way.
There is only one answer to this question. That answer can be quickly arrived at by considering that the Iraq War of 2003 was started on the lie of weapons of mass destruction. Everyone knows that the Neocon globalists planted that story everywhere they could until their presidential pawn — George W. Bush — pushed the war button. And look at Iraq today.
What the world is witnessing is the outworking of the Greater Israel project. The final goal is to transform the entire Mideast into a single vassal state of the Zio-Anglo-American Axis. Ostensibly, Israel will administer the region, as the Roman Empire once did, on behalf of their overlords who oversee the Anglo-American Empire. That empire is actually the Fourth Reich founded on the very same principles as the First Reich—the Holy Roman Empire.
Now the world knows why the North Atlantic Terrorist Organization named their premier and all-pervasive terrorist front Operation Gladio.
